96. AQS Asset Management

AQS serves the unique portfolio management needs of insurers. Founded in 2003, AQS represents the confluence of technology and financial engineering with sophisticated actuarial business models and real-time opportunity sets to design a portfolio that produces tangible earnings and surplus development.
Total AUM: $2.29B+
Years in Business: 15
Accounts Under Management: 10
Principals:
John White, Managing Director
Byron White, Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
5806 Mesa Drive, Suite 220, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 314-0720