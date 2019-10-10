64. AMI Asset Management

AMI Asset Management is an independent investment firm that serves a diverse client base of institutions, families and small businesses and helps investors achieve their long-term investment goals. For more than 20 years, AMI has helped their clients outside the finance world understand wealth management.
Total AUM: 1.70B+
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 1,308
Principals:
Matthew Humiston, President
William Tanner, Chairman
Contact:
10866 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 770, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(424) 320-4000