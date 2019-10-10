45. Welch Hornsby

For 27 years Welch Hornsby's focused approach has been to serve high-net-worth individuals and families, endowments, foundations, corporate and municipal retirement plans and other institutional entities. The firm serves as fiduciaries for each of its clients, requiring them to seek solutions that are always in the individual client's best interest.

Total AUM: 1.82B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 1,759

Principals:

Edward Welch, President & Chief Executive Officer

Ginger Glenn, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

welchhornsby.com

1 Commerce Street, Suite 800, Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 272-1192