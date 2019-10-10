93. Tower Bridge Advisors

Three key differentiators set Tower Bridge Advisors apart from competitors. First, as an independent, employee-owned firm, it has no conflicts of interest. Everything the firm does is guided by clients' best interests. Second, each team member has, on average, more than 25 years' experience analyzing stocks and building client portfolios. Lastly, Tower Bridge is also committed to outstanding client service, priding itself on robust communication with clients.

Total AUM: $1.29B+

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 904

Principals:

Maris Ogg, President

James Meyer, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

towerbridgeadvisors.com

101 W. Elm Street, Suite 355, Conshohocken, PA 19428

(610) 260-2200