Although their expertise lies in real estate, energy and venture capital, the team at Salem Investment Counselors believes that common stocks should be the foundation of most investment portfolios. The firm's advisors have achieved distinction in law, accounting and investment analysis.

Total AUM: $1.35B+

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 1,652

Principals:

Dale Brown, President

David Rea, Executive Vice President

Contact:

saleminvestment.com

480 Shepherd Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 768-7230