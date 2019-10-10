94. Charles D. Hyman & Co.

The mission at Charles D. Hyman & Co. is to craft a long-term client relationship built on integrity of purpose and expertise in portfolio management. The firm is committed to the belief that a portfolio's strategic design should be based on the unique needs of each client and is essential for nourishing long-term investing success. The firm manages portfolios primarily utilizing individual common and/or preferred stocks, as well as fixed-income securities where appropriate.

Total AUM: $1.08B+

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 789

Principals:

Charles Hyman, Chief Executive Officer

Celeste Beale, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

www.charlesdhyman.com

224 Ponte Vedra Park Drive, Suite 200, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

(904) 543-0360