94. Charles D. Hyman & Co.

The mission at Charles D. Hyman & Co. is to craft a long-term client relationship built on integrity of purpose and expertise in portfolio management. The firm is committed to the belief that a portfolio's strategic design should be based on the unique needs of each client and is essential for nourishing long-term investing success. The firm manages portfolios primarily utilizing individual common and/or preferred stocks, as well as fixed-income securities where appropriate.
Total AUM: $1.08B+
Years in Business: 20
Accounts Under Management: 789
Principals:
Charles Hyman, Chief Executive Officer
Celeste Beale, Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
224 Ponte Vedra Park Drive, Suite 200, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 543-0360