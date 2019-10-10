34. Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management runs value equity portfolios for leading endowments, foundations, pension plans and individual investors around the world. The firm also has offices in London and Melbourne, which focus specifically on business development and client service. While most investors obsess over near-term results, Pzena remains focused on the true long-term value of a business.

Total AUM: 32.19B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 267

Principals:

Richard Pzena, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer

William Lipsey, Managing Principal, Business Development and Client Services

Contact:

pzena.com

320 Park Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022

(212) 355-1600