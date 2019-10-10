83. Investment Counselors of Maryland

Collaboration across the team is key at Investment Counselors of Maryland, which leverages a bottom-up approach, focusing on companies that have attractive valuations, strong balance sheets and generate consistent cash flow. The process combines the knowledge of individual career sector analysts with the collective experience of the team to find companies that can outperform the broader market over time.

Total AUM: $1.80B+

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 47

Principals:

William Heaphy, Chief Investment Officer

Deborah Parks, Senior Vice President

Contact:

www.icomd.com

300 E. Lombard Street, Suite 810, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 539-3838