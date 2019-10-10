73. Caprin Asset Management

As fixed-income investment specialists, Caprin focuses exclusively on managing conservative, individualized portfolios for their clients. Based on their guiding principle that "knowledge preserves wealth," the firm's team combines decades of bond expertise with disciplined market research to provide fixed-income strategies for capital preservation and income.

Total AUM: $1.30B+

Years in Business: 22

Accounts Under Management: 1,032

Principals:

Michael Hoover, President

Adam Plotkin, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

caprinbonds.com

1802 Bayberry Court, Suite 202, Richmond, VA 23226

(804) 648-3333