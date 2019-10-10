8. Richmond Capital Management

Richmond Capital Management began as a fixed-income manager investing assets of Life Insurance Co. of Virginia. Over time the firm took on more external fixed-income clients, such as municipal pension plans, before being purchased by a bond management firm from AON Corp. Today, Richmond Capital is privately owned by nine investment professionals who concentrate their investments in corporate bonds, agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.

Total AUM: $5.50B+

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 232

Principals:

Howard Bos, President

Geoffrey Sale, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

richmondcap.com

10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 217, Richmond, VA 23235

(804) 379-8280