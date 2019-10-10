42. Heritage Investment Group

Heritage Investment Group provides wealth management and investment guidance to high-net-worth individuals, families, charitable foundations and qualified plans. As independent advisors, HIG professionals are not only fiduciaries who are legally bound to put clients' interests before their own but also claim to do so out of respect for the client relationships they've built since 1993.

Total AUM: 1.13B+

Years in Business: 18

Accounts Under Management: 1,654

Principals:

Timothy Slattery, Chief Investment Officer

Samuel Taylor, Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

heritageinvestment.com

2480 NE 23rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 785-5400