Halbert Hargrove offers its clients wealth protection, estate planning and financial planning and are focused on every dimension of their clients' wealth. That means they apply forward-thinking strategies and bring in outside help when needed.

Total AUM: 2.34B+

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 3,609

Principals:

John Abusaid, President

Russell Hill, Chairman

Contact:

www.halberthargrove.com

111 W. Ocean Boulevard, 23rd Floor, Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 435-5657