87. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr

Personalization is a key component of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr's service. Each client's portfolio is separately managed and designed specifically for their goals, time horizon and risk tolerance, whether they are just starting in the investing life cycle, planning for retirement or in retirement.

Total AUM: $1.03B+

Years in Business: 47

Accounts Under Management: 438

Principals:

William Wylie, President

Nancy Haegele, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

www.mssadvisors.com

2 Penn Center Plaza, Suite 1320, Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 665-1450