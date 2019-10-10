100 top firms helping clients meet their financial goals

It's evident that the financial advice business has evolved over the years. The industry continues to mature, and financial advisors are always finding ways to address and meet the demands of today's investors.

In fact, given the increased complexity of everyone's financial lives, investors are eager to seek some help and education regarding income investment planning and strategies. Obviously, advisors can play a key role in helping clients grow and protect their wealth. With that said, the CNBC FA 100 recognizes those advisory firms that continue to find ways to work closely with clients to help them mitigate risk and meet their financial goals.

To be sure, financial advisory firms face a great deal of competition, which makes it even more important for firms to focus on growing their client base. To remain competitive, financial advisory firms continue to develop strategies to consistently deliver a great client experience. From developing creative client segmentation practices to intergenerational engagement, which helps advisors serve their client's children, savvy advisory firms are always looking to find client-focused strategies.

That's good news for today's investor who may be considering some professional financial guidance.

You may be at the point in your life where you have started to accumulate a decent amount of money in a qualified retirement plan. Or, maybe your life has become a bit more complicated. As we get older, of course, the more complicated our financial lives become. Perhaps you are getting married, starting a family or looking to buy a home or you received an inheritance.

You'll want to work with someone you can relate to and connect with, someone who understands you and is concerned about you and your life and money issues. A financial advisor can help you make sense of all of these issues. Financial advisors can holistically examine your financial situation and help you craft a plan to ensure you make decisions that are in line with your personal financial goals.

Finding that right advisor to help with your financial needs and goals can be complicated. There are so many variables to consider.

Many advisors may use a high assets under management metric as a selling point when marketing themselves to potential investors. However, AUM isn't the whole story when a potential client is determining which financial advisory firm is right for them.