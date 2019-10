Unlike many firms that view wealth in a vacuum, Westcott Financial Advisory Group integrates financial expertise and life expertise into a single advisory service that helps clients see all sides of every financial decision.

Total AUM: $2.00B+

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 1,937

Principals:

Grant Rawdin, President & CEO

Matthew Regan, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

wescott.com

30 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4196

(215) 979-1600