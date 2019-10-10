81. Alta Capital Management

The essence of the investment philosophy at Alta Capital rests on three pillars: profitability, growth and valuation. These pillars define their search for quality companies that go into the Alta portfolio. Their "business owner" mentality, they say, leads them to invest in low-turnover, high-quality companies most likely to deliver secular earnings and free-cash-flow growth.

Total AUM: $1.70B+

Years in Business: 38

Accounts Under Management: 2,591

Principals:

Haley Hammond, Chief Compliance Officer

Michael Tempest, Manager

Contact:

www.altacapital.com

6440 S. Wasatch Boulevard, Suite 260, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

(801) 274-6010