76. Index Fund Advisors

As a holistic financial partner, Index Fund Advisors helps guide investors through all life and retirement stages. Its wealth advisors take a personalized approach to matching people with portfolios, while providing a full-range of wealth services for a better overall client experience.
Total AUM: $3.57B+
Years in Business: 19
Accounts Under Management: 6,535
Principals:
Mark Hebner, President
Cindy Mason, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 502-0050