Could you afford to lose half your life's savings? How about a third of it? Or a quarter? It's a question Cadinha & Co. hopes you never have to answer but one worth considering. And it's central to the firm's philosophy regarding money management. They call it, "aggressive preservation".

Total AUM: $1.43B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 4,632

Principals:

Kaleialoha Cadinha-Pua'a, President

Harlan Cadinha, Chairman

Contact:

www.cadinha.com

Pioneer Plaza, Suite 1450, 900 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813

(808) 523-9488