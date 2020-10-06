Trump reports no symptoms after first night back at the White House, doctor says in memo

US President Donald Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020.

President Donald Trump is showing no symptoms of the coronavirus Tuesday following his first night out of the hospital, the White House physician said.

"This morning the President's team of physicians met with him in the Residence," Dr. Sean Conley said in the latest memo on Trump's condition.

"He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms," Conley wrote.

Trump's "vital signs and physical exam remain stable," Conley wrote. "Overall he continues to do extremely well."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.