Coronavirus live updates: White House blocks FDA vaccine guidelines; EU reviewing Pfizer drug in real-time

President Donald Trump is back at the White House after a three-night stay at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was treated for the coronavirus with a cocktail of drugs, including Gilead's remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone. Hours before he was discharged from the hospital, Trump urged Americans not to be afraid of the deadly virus and said he felt "better than I did 20 years ago." Trump has access to world-class medical care and still-under-review treatments and was scheduled to continue treatment back at the White House.

