Vice President Mike Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller returns to work after bout with coronavirus

Katie Miller, press secretary for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence , helps prepare for the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2020. Picture taken March 10, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returned to work on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Miller announced her return in a tweet which said she has since had three negative tests for Covid-19.

Miller also revealed that she was pregnant in the tweet. She credited her husband, Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, with having taken "great care" of her during her time away from the job.

She had disclosed on May 8 that she tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came a day after news broke that a personal valet for Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Several days after Miller and the valet tested positive, White House staffers were told that they had to wear masks when they entered the West Wing of that building, which contains the Oval Office where Trump works.