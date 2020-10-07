Momentus to become the latest space stock with ticker 'MNTS,' valued at $1.2 billion in SPAC deal

Stable Road Capital will take space transportation specialist Momentus public through a SPAC deal that values the company at $1.2 billion, the firm announced on Wednesday.

The acquisition is expected to close early next year, with Momentus to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MNTS." Stable Road Capital is using its special purpose acquisition company, which is listed under the ticker symbol "SRAC," to take Momentus public.

SPAC's, known colloquially as blank check companies, have become an increasingly popular way method of going public. Rather than go through the traditional IPO market, an investor or firm uses a SPAC to raise funds to finance an acquisition within a certain time frame – and the company that is acquired is effectively taken public. It's the same manner in which fellow space company Virgin Galactic was taken public through Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC last year.

Prime Movers Lab, Momentus' largest investor, includes several high profile limited partners according to CNBC's Scott Wapner – including Pershing Square Capital CEO Bill Ackman, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and business strategist Tony Robbins.

"We believe [Momentus] is primed to be a leader in the rapidly growing new space economy. As the only public, pure-play commercial space company capable of revolutionizing space infrastructure, Momentus is poised to capitalize on its market-defining position," Stable Road chairman and CEO Brian Kabot said in a statement.

Momentus pitches itself as a "last mile delivery" service for spacecraft, especially targeting the growing market for small satellites. Based in Santa Clara, California, the company's business centers around its Vigoride transfer vehicle, which helps deliver satellites from a rocket to a specific orbit. Vigoride consists of a frame, an engine, solar panels, avionics and a set of satellite deployers and is especially designed for satellites that hitch a ride on large rockets, an increasingly popular industry practice called ridesharing.