Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, United Airlines, Levi Strauss & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

SunPower — Shares of the solar company jumped more than 13% to a new 52-week high after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating. The firm called SunPower a "favorite idea," noting that it has "a path toward generating positive operating cash flow nearer-term, generating FCF longer-term, and decreasing net recourse debt to <$0 while reducing its reliance on capital markets."

Netflix — Shares of the streaming service provider jumped more than 4% after Pivotal Research lifted its price target on the stock to a Street high of $650. "The larger their subscriber base grows ... the more they can spend on original content, which increases the potential target market for their service (and reduces existing subscriber churn) + enhances their ability to take future price increases," the firm said.

Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean — Shares of the major U.S. cruise operators moved higher on the back of optimism around additional fiscal stimulus. Carnival and Norwegian gained 2% each, while Royal Caribbean rose 1.2%.

Levi Strauss — Shares of the retailer gained 7% after the company reported stronger-than-expected third quarter results. Levi Strauss earned 8 cents per share on an adjusted basis, compared with the 22-cent loss analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected. The retailer said it saw a 52% jump in digital sales during the quarter.

Molson Coors — Shares of Molson Coors jumped 4% after Guggenheim called the beverage maker a "best idea." The Wall Street firm reiterated its buy rating on Molson Coors and said it's bullish on the company's new launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Guggenheim also expects the company to reinstate its dividend during the second quarter of 2021.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air, Southwest — Shares of the major U.S. airlines rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would sign a stand alone aid package for the industry. American Airlines and Delta advanced 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Southwest Airlines gained 1.6% and Alaska Air Group rose 2.6%. The group also got a boost after JPMorgan upgraded several names.

Boeing — Shares of Boeing jumped nearly 4%, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session. The stock fell 6.8% Tuesday after Boeing slashed its 10-year forecast for new aircraft demand by 11%. Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued new proposed training procedures for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX, a key milestone to the plane's eventual return to service.

Sirius XM — The satellite radio company gained 4.2% after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The firm said in a note that it thinks the stock has priced in much of the concerns around competition from Spotify and the potential departure of Howard Stern.

American Eagle Outfitters — The retailer jumped more than 6% after an upgrade to overweight at Barclays. The firm said American Eagle Outfitters should "materially benefit from sales recovery."

DraftKings — Shares of the sports gaming company fell 4.1% after DraftKings announced the pricing of a secondary stock offering at $52 per share, and after there were more positive Covid-19 test results in the NFL. ESPN reported that there were additional positive tests for the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, raising concerns about two of this week's games.

- CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

