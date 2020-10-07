Watch live: World Health Organization holds Q&A on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a question-and-answer session on Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 35.8 million people across the globe.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, and Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, are set to answer questions from the public.

The briefing comes as new cases continue to rise across much of the Northern hemisphere, especially in Europe, where WHO officials said "Covid-19 fatigue" is wearing down the public.

WHO officials also said earlier this week that its "best estimates" indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus. That ultimately means "the vast majority of the world remains at risk," Ryan said Monday.

He added that through tried and true public health measures such as testing, contact tracing and the isolation of potentially infectious people, can still save lives.

"Many deaths have been averted and many more lives can be protected," Ryan said.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.