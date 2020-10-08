As airline stocks rally on revived relief hopes, charts highlight one key bullish level

It's been a wild week for airlines.

United Airlines and Delta were among the airline stocks that rallied Wednesday after President Trump urged $25 billion in relief for the industry. Trump's statement late Tuesday was a surprise turn for the president after he tweeted earlier in the day that all stimulus talks should be pushed until after the election — a tweet that sent airlines and the rest of the market lower on Tuesday.

While investors wait for any concrete moves toward stimulus, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley said one level could hold the key to further upside.

"On an intermediate- to short-term basis, if [the XAL airline index] can break $66, it'll take it above the top line of a symmetrical triangle pattern, above its 200-day moving average and give it a higher high," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

The XAL index closed Wednesday at $58.22. It would need to rally 13% to break through $66.

"In this momentum-based market nowadays, [breaking above that level is] going to give it a lot of upside momentum, so look for that level on the XAL, and if it breaks above that, the two I like the best would probably be JetBlue which was just upgraded [Wednesday] and United Airlines," said Maley.