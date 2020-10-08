Pixar's 'Soul' ditches theaters, is heading to Disney+ for Christmas

Disney's "Soul" will no longer debut in theaters. The new Pixar animated feature will instead arrive on the company's streaming service Disney+ on December 25.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

The move comes as Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, has closed more than 500 theaters in the U.S. . That loss has forced Disney and other studios to rethink their distribution strategies.

Unlike Disney's "Mulan," which skipped theaters to go to Disney+ in September, it appears that "Soul" will be free as part of the traditional streaming on-demand service.

