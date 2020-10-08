Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Entertainment

Pixar's 'Soul' ditches theaters, is heading to Disney+ for Christmas

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Disney's "Soul" will now debut on Disney+ on December 25.
  • The film was supposed to arrive in theaters in November.
Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx voice characters in Disney Pixar's "Soul."
Disney

Disney's "Soul" will no longer debut in theaters. The new Pixar animated feature will instead arrive on the company's streaming service Disney+ on December 25.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."  

The move comes as Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, has closed more than 500 theaters in the U.S. . That loss has forced Disney and other studios to rethink their distribution strategies.

Unlike Disney's "Mulan," which skipped theaters to go to Disney+ in September, it appears that "Soul" will be free as part of the traditional streaming on-demand service.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.