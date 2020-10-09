Goldman gives General Electric a buy rating, says the stock has 50% upside

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

General Electric's performance has bottomed out, and it's time for investors to jump in and ride the upswing, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients Friday.

The firm reinstated coverage of the legacy industrial stock with a buy rating, and GE's stock jumped 4% in premarket trading.

"Admittedly, we might be a little early on the turn in the stock, but we believe we are at a bottom from both a fundamental and sentiment perspective, and that is typically the best time to own industrial cyclicals," the note said.