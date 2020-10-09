With $3 billion on the line, expect NFL games to continue despite Covid-19 outbreak

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes the ball in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This was expected.

The National Football League is now experiencing a pandemic crisis sparked by Covid-19 outbreaks that started with the Tennessee Titans. And like Major League Baseball, outside skepticism is starting to intensify whether the league will complete its pandemic season.

After more than 20 positive tests by the members of the Titans, who are now the "Miami Marlins" of professional football, the NFL has reviewed a number of its pandemic safety protocols threatening fines and draft picks if violations continue to occur.

According to people familiar with the situation, the investigation about whether or not members of the Titans violated the league's Covid-19 protocols is nearly complete, but its findings haven't been made available. The people added they expect the NFL to issue its discipline in a matter of days. The individuals agreed to discuss the matter on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of discussing personal health matters.

The Titans' practice site remains closed, and the club's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills be played on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

A similar investigation into the New England Patriots is still in progress after players, including star quarterback Cam Newton, tested positive for Covid-19. Newton's results prompted the rescheduling of the team's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, and with additional positive tests, the NFL moved the Patriots' Week 5 game against Denver Broncos to Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

If players are found to have violated the guidelines, they could face a $50,000 fine for the first error. A second violation could be more costly as players could be faced with "conduct detrimental to the team" violations. And that could void massive guarantees in some contracts depending on the deals' structure.

In a memo to clubs on Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the "breaches to the protocols" and reminded players and team personnel that "compliance is mandatory." Teams and coaches have already been issued fines for not wearing masks on the sidelines during games.

But will the fines and threats work? And can the NFL learn anything from MLB, which is on the verge of completing its season with the World Series scheduled for this month in Texas?

Gil Fried, an expert on stadium safety and risk management and professor at the University of New Haven, said time is the remedy.

"Time gives us opportunity to learn more and to do things that we might not have done previously," Fried said. "As every day progresses, we learn more. We develop better drugs and have learned so much over the last eight months. Yes, we have a lot of people who are still messing up, but you expect that."

Fried said he's concerned with the latest outbreak and warned the NFL can't get "complacent," especially with fears of a second wave of the virus this fall and winter.

"Every league is trying to figure out what is the best way to move forward knowing that we are human beings, and human beings have all of our flaws," Fried said. "We can make as many rules as we want – have distance, monitoring devices that we have to wear, all those types of things, but people are people."

The University of New Haven had its own Covid-19 outbreak recently following a large gathering last weekend.

"People get complacent as time goes on, and while we're seeing an uptick across the country, we've got to figure out will sports still be safe to play," Fried said.