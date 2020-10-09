A look at contested elections and what they mean for markets

A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020.

Many investors are worried that the presidential election won't be settled for some time after Election Day and are trying to position themselves ahead of any political turbulence.

Deutsche Bank analysts studied the few prior elections when the results were contested to help its clients prepare for such a scenario.

The investment bank found that these rare cases — the elections in 2000, 1876 and 1824 — were typically accompanied by bouts of volatility and a flight toward safer assets like U.S. debt.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is widening his polling lead over President Donald Trump, but the concern about a drawn-out result remains with investors hedging for that scenario in the futures market, the bank points out.