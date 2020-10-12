British Airways boss steps down as airline navigates 'worst crisis faced in our industry'

British Airways Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz will step down as the airline's chief executive, parent firm IAG announced on Monday, with Aer Lingus Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle set to take the reins after a transition period.

"We're navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I'm confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position," IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego said in a statement.

"I want to thank Alex for all that he has done at British Airways. He worked tirelessly to modernise the airline in the years leading up to the celebration of its 100th anniversary. Since then, he has led the airline through a particularly demanding period and has secured restructuring agreements with the vast majority of employees," Gallego said.

"Sean Doyle has extensive experience at British Airways having worked there for 20 years before moving to head Aer Lingus nearly two years ago where he has done an excellent job. I am confident that will continue at British Airways."

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.