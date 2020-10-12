Coronavirus live updates: UK to reimpose controversial lockdowns; U.S. doctors flee to New Zealand

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
New reported cases of the coronavirus are still on the rise in the U.S., with an average of 49,243 new cases reported each day for the last seven days. That's 14% higher than where the average was a week earlier, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. And as infections rise, lawmakers continue to disagree on congressional relief efforts. Both sides of the aisle dismissed a $1.8 trillion offer from President Donald Trump over the weekend, dimming hopes of a stimulus deal.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: