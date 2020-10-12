Coronavirus live updates: UK to reimpose controversial lockdowns; U.S. doctors flee to New Zealand

New reported cases of the coronavirus are still on the rise in the U.S., with an average of 49,243 new cases reported each day for the last seven days. That's 14% higher than where the average was a week earlier, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. And as infections rise, lawmakers continue to disagree on congressional relief efforts. Both sides of the aisle dismissed a $1.8 trillion offer from President Donald Trump over the weekend, dimming hopes of a stimulus deal.