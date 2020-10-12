Digital tax conflicts could wipe more than 1% off global GDP every year, OECD warns

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019.

LONDON — Tensions over a digital tax may trigger a trade war that could potentially slash global GDP (gross domestic product) by over 1% every year, the OECD warned Monday.

The United States, France, the U.K. and Ireland — just to name a few nations involved in a long-running dispute — have fought over how to adapt the tax system to the new digital economy, where companies such as Apple, Facebook and Amazon have flourished. The debate has received even more attention in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as tech giants have profited from stay-at-home orders.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned that countries need to come to an agreement or risk damaging the global economy further.

"The absence of a consensus-based solution … could lead to a proliferation of unilateral digital services taxes and an increase in damaging tax and trade disputes, which would undermine tax certainty and investment," the Paris-based institution said Monday in a statement.

"Under a worst-case scenario — a global trade war triggered by unilateral digital services taxes worldwide — the failure to reach agreement could reduce global GDP by more than 1% annually," the OECD added.