European markets head for mixed open as coronavirus weighs on sentiment

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday as surges in coronavirus cases throughout Europe and further restrictions on public life and businesses weigh on investor sentiment.

London's FTSE is seen opening 6 points lower at 6,011, Germany's DAX is expected to open 29 points higher at 13,080, France's CAC 40 is seen 15 points higher at 4,962 and Italy's FTSE MIB 79 points higher at 19,674, according to IG.

The pandemic continues to cause widespread in Europe with governments resorting to localized lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus. Spain's government has caused controversy after it imposed a state of emergency on Madrid and the U.K. government is set to announce further restrictions for England on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed early Monday morning as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings and monitored stimulus negotiations in Washington.

Chances for another round of stimulus before the election appeared to dim over the weekend, however, as both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Republicans pushed back on a $1.8 trillion offer from the White House.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly advanced in Monday trade, as investors monitor the Chinese yuan's movements after the People's Bank of China announced a rule change that made it cheaper to short the yuan.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.

- CNBC's Jesse Pound and Eustance Huang contributed to this report.