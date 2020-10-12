Watch live: World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference on Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the U.S. and Europe.

The coronavirus has infected more than 37.5 million people across the globe and killed at least 1.0 million people so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, the WHO noted that the world reported more than 350,000 new cases of the virus, a new daily record ten months after the virus emerged in Wuhan, China. Many countries, including the United States and much of Europe, are reporting a rise in new cases as the weather gets colder and people grow tired taking public health precautions.

On Friday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said that through rigorous testing, contact tracing and isolation protocol, countries can cut off chains of transmission without implementing so-called lockdowns that are economically devastating.

"There are no new answers," he said at a news briefing, speaking about rising cases in Europe. "We know what we need to do."

