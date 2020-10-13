Apple is about to announce its new iPhones — follow all the updates here

Apple is announcing its new iPhone 12 phones on Tuesday, including details on when the iPhone 12 will be released. The event is being streamed online and starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It's been called "the most significant iPhone event in years."

This year, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones, including an iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. They'll likely support faster 5G networks and are expected to feature camera upgrades, new screens and Apple's new A14 processor, which already debuted last month in the new iPad Air.

Rumors have suggested it may also introduce a mini HomePod and new premium headphones.

We'll cover the news as it breaks below.