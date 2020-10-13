Apple unveils four new iPhone 12 models with 5G: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com Apple reporter Kif Leswing breaks down the tech giant's big iPhone 12 reveal, including the implications for the 5G network. Plus, CNBC.com's Melissa Repko dives into Amazon's Prime Day event this year, and explains how competitors like Target and Walmart are better positioned than ever to eat (some of) Amazon's lunch.



Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 12 event

Apple just wrapped up its big iPhone 12 event, where it announced four new iPhone 12 models, all of which support new faster 5G networks. It also announced a new smart home speaker, called the HomePod Mini, and some fun accessories for the new iPhones that use magnets to attach to them.

Big-box retailers like Walmart, Target try to beat Amazon on speed by focusing on curbside pickup

As big-box retailers throw their own sales events during Amazon Prime Day, expect to see them tout an asset that the e-commerce giant doesn't have: numerous stores across the country where customers can quickly retrieve their online purchases. Buy online, pick up in store options — such as curbside and in-store pickup — have gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as a safe, convenient alternative to browsing store aisles.

A 25-year-old man becomes first in the U.S. to contract coronavirus twice, with second infection 'more severe'