China says exports and imports hit record highs in September

BEIJING — China imported and exported a record amount of goods in yuan-denominated terms in September, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a spokesperson for the national customs agency.

China's exports rose 10.2% in the third quarter from a year ago in yuan-denominated terms, the agency said.

Imports rose 4.3% during that time, according to the data.

China is set to release U.S. dollar-denominated trade figures for September later on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 10% increase in exports and a 0.3% rise in imports for September from a year ago, in U.S.-dollar terms.

Global demand for Chinese medical supplies has helped boost exports in the last several months. China was the first country affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and has since become the first major economy to resume most business activity.

