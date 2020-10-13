Facebook says it will finally ban anti-vaccination ads

Facebook said Tuesday it is launching a new global policy that bans ads that discourage people from getting vaccines. The company previously did have a policy against vaccine hoaxes that were publicly identified by global health organizations.

"Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we'll reject it," the company's Head of Health Kang-Xing Jin and Director of Product Management Rob Leathern said in a blog post Tuesday.

The new ban comes amid a series of policy changes announced by the company to rid its social networks of problematic content it had previously been hesitant to remove ban. This includes a ban on Holocaust denialism announced earlier this week, a ban on pages and groups espousing the QAnon conspiracy theory last week, a temporary ban on political ads following the Nov. 3 U.S. election, a ban last month on any ads that seek to delegitimize the results of the U.S. election, and a decision last month to stop the spread of groups on its social network that focus on giving users health advice.

Facebook will still allow ads that advocate against government policies around vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine.

For instance, Facebook said it would allow ads like the ones a state delegate candidate in Virginia launched in August, which included the language "STOP FORCED CORONAVIRUS VACCINATIONS! ... All medications have risks, and we believe discussion alone of mandating a vaccine before it's released, without knowing if there's long term side effects, is both premature and dangerous."