IMF revises its global GDP forecast higher, but warns the economy 'remains prone to setbacks'

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday turned slightly more positive on the global economy for this year, but warned of a "long, uneven and uncertain" recovery.

The global economy is now projected to contract by 4.4% in 2020 — an upward revision from an estimate of -4.9% made in June. The IMF's projection assumes that social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue into 2021, and that local transmission will fall everywhere by the end of 2022.

"We are projecting a somewhat less severe though still deep recession in 2020, relative to our June forecast," the IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in the latest World Economic Outlook.

She added that the revision was driven by better-than-expected growth in advanced economies and China during the second quarter of the year and signs of a more rapid recovery in the third quarter.

However, it warned that the coronavirus crisis is far from over.

The IMF projected "only limited progress" going forward and cut its GDP (gross domestic product) growth expectations for next year to 5.2%, from an estimate of 5.4% made in June.