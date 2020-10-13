PayPal takes aim at Klarna with 'Pay in 3' service for UK shoppers

LONDON — PayPal says it's launching a "buy now, pay later" service in the U.K. that lets shoppers finance their purchases over three interest-free monthly instalments.

The U.S. tech giant is perhaps better known for its online payment tools, but it's been branching out into credit in the years since it acquired lending platform Bill Me Later.

Now, the company is taking on the likes of Sweden's Klarna and Australia's Afterpay, whose point-of-sale loans have increased in popularity recently. It rolled out its "Pay in 4" product in the U.S. just last month and is now following up with a separate offering for the U.K. called "Pay in 3."

"What we've seen over last 6 months or so is a significant rise in the shift from physical to digital transactions across the whole of the U.K. retail base," Rob Harper, PayPal's U.K. director of enterprise accounts, told CNBC in an interview.

"We've also seen the rise of buy now, pay later solutions in the market; brands like Klarna, but also smaller brands that are entering into the market that are not as recognizable as PayPal."