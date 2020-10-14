Facebook makes editorial decision to limit distribution of story claiming to show 'smoking gun' emails related to Biden and his son

Facebook on Wednesday said it had made the decision to limit the distribution of a news article from the New York Post that claims to show "smoking gun" emails related to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son.

"While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook's third-party fact checking partners," tweeted Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook. "In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform."

The editorial decision to reduce the spread of the story is a significant one for Facebook. The social media company has long professed to stand for freedom of speech and rejected the idea that it be an arbiter of truth.

But the company has pulled a 180 recently, banning numerous types of problematic content on its services, including anti-vaccination ads, Holocaust denial, and pages and groups espousing the QAnon conspiracy theory.