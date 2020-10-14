Wall Street earnings are staging a sharp recovery, but Main Street lags behind

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask exits from the Wall Street subway station in New York, on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Wall Street is getting bulled up on earnings, and that is highlighting the divide it has with Main Street.

Earnings season is two days old, and already Wall Street pundits are optimistic.

Corporate profits "have been more resilient than we expected and we are raising our estimates," UBS chief investment strategist David Lefkowitz wrote in a report to clients. The firm is raising its earnings estimates for the S&P 500 for both the full year 2020, and full-year 2021.

Dennis DeBusschere from Evercore ISI is equally optimistic, stating that the rise in earnings would support a move in the S&P 500 toward 3,650 over the next few quarters, a 4% gain from the current level.

This, after one day of (admittedly) blowout earnings from JP Morgan, Citigroup and Blackrock? It's more than that.

Even before bank earnings, nearly two dozen companies — including heavyweights like FedEx, Lennar, and CarMax — that have already reported third-quarter earnings have beaten estimates by roughly 25%, an unusually wide earnings beat, according to Earnings Scout.

What's going on?

A combination of a slowly improving economy, a lack of earnings guidance, an overly cautious analyst community, an emphasis on corporations improving efficiency, and a belief that a vaccine will become available in early 2021 is slowly but surely nudging corporate earnings estimates higher.

Analysts, who have underestimated the extent of the corporate profit recovery, are now busily revising earnings estimates upward: "There are twice as many S&P 500 stocks receiving upward earnings revisions vs. those experiencing cuts, which is well above average levels seen over the last 40 years," Ann Larson at Bernstein noted.