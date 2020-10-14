Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks as White House, Democrats try to strike stimulus deal

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Wednesday as the Trump administration makes a final push to strike a coronavirus stimulus deal with Democrats before the 2020 election.

Mnuchin most recently offered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a $1.8 trillion relief proposal as President Donald Trump, who has not directly joined the discussions, urges Congress to "go big." Pelosi has called the plan inadequate after her Democratic-held chamber passed a $2.2 trillion bill earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans plan to vote on more limited legislation later this month as the Senate faces pressure for moving forward with Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination while millions of Americans await aid from the government.

It is still unclear what stimulus proposal could pass both the Democratic-held House and Republican-controlled Senate.

