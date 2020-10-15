Business spending data shows there could be possible upside surprise in retail sales

A customer wears a protective mask while pushing a cart outside a Home Depot store in Reston, Virginia, on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Consumers continued to spend money on their homes and shopped online in a big way in September.

Economists expect retail sales rose by 0.7%, another good month, which should show the recovery in retail continues to look like a V-shaped rebound in consumer spending. Excluding autos, sales were expected to rise by 0.4%, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Retail sales data is reported Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said he's studied business-to-business spending for September, and he now expects a jump of 1.5% for September retail sales, twice the consensus.