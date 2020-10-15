European markets head for lower open as stimulus hopes fade and coronavirus surges

European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as hopes fade that a U.S. stimulus package will be agreed before the November election, and as restrictions return across Europe due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

London's FTSE is expected to open 33 points lower at 5,902, Germany's DAX 95 points lower at 12,933, France's CAC 40 38 points lower at 4,904 and Italy's FTSE MIB 179 points lower at 19,429, according to IG.

European markets are following the tone set in the U.S. overnight with stock futures lower as traders continued to weigh the prospects for a coronavirus aid deal being reached before the Nov. 3 election.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 107 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded in negative territory.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that reaching a coronavirus stimulus deal before the election would be difficult as Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on certain issues.

Coronavirus concerns continue to weigh on sentiment too as infections surge in the region. The French government declared a public health state of emergency Wednesday as the country saw hospitalizations from Covid-19 jump above the 9,100 threshold for the first time since June 25, Reuters reported.

New confirmed cases of coronavirus in France reached 22,951 in 24 hours, topping the previous day's number by about 10,000 cases. The state of emergency gives officials more power to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

In other virus news, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the average healthy young person might not get the coronavirus vaccine until 2022, as public health officials focus on immunizing vulnerable groups first.

Earnings come from Publicis Thursday and LVMH releases a third-quarter sales report and Domino's Pizza Group and Dunelm report trading updates. On the data front, unemployment data comes from the Netherlands and Sweden for September, Italy releases industrial orders data for August.

- CNBC's Fred Imbert and Chris Eudaily contributed to this market report.