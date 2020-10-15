Twitter follows Facebook on removing posts that deny the Holocaust

Twitter CEO and Co Founder, Jack Dorsey addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on November 12, 2018 in New Delhi, India.

Twitter confirmed it is going to start removing posts that deny the Holocaust just two days after Facebook implemented the same policy.

"We strongly condemn anti-Semitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service," said a Twitter spokesperson in a statement Wednesday.

"We also have a robust 'glorification of violence' policy in place and take action against content that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genocide, including the Holocaust."

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. Twitter's Hateful Conduct Policy prohibits making references to violent events or attempts to deny or diminish such events.

Around 6 million Jews were systematically murdered by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, which started in 1941 and ended in 1945.

British rapper Wiley was banned from Twitter in July after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Tweets from Wiley's account asserted that Jews have systematically exploited Black musicians. In one tweet, which has now been deleted, he compared Jews to the Ku Klux Klan.