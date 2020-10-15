Twitter is having a major outage

Twitter CEO and Co Founder, Jack Dorsey addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on November 12, 2018 in New Delhi, India.

Twitter's website was down Thursday afternoon, with users who tried to visit the service greeted by an error message.

A note on the company's status website showed that Twitter was investigating an irregularity with its application Programming Interface, or API.

"We are currently investigating this issue," the status website read. "More updates to come."

The company's mobile app also appeared to not be functioning properly.

The outage comes one day after Twitter and rival Facebook made the unprecedented editorial decision to limit the reach of a New York Post story that claims to show "smoking gun" emails related to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son.

The company suffered a major service failure earlier this year when the Twitter accounts of some of the most famous people in the country were compromised as part of an apparent bitcoin scam in July. Victims included Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

A spokeswoman for the company acknowledged that their team was looking into issues.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.