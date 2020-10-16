Tech hasn't done this since 1993, chart shows. Here's what it means for the market's top-performing sector ahead of the election

It's been a turbulent year for technology stocks.

Though tech remains the S&P 500's top-performing sector year to date, up almost 33%, the gains have not come without some notable hurdles.

In Washington, scrutiny around Big Tech — namely the market's five largest companies, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft — has become somewhat bipartisan.

On the left, Democratic lawmakers have called for Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook to break themselves up to avoid wielding "monopoly power" over consumers.

Across the aisle, Facebook and Twitter are now under pressure from Senate Republicans over an unverified New York Post story containing allegedly damaging information about Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

One chart puts tech's resilience into perspective, particularly as investors brace for the upcoming presidential election, said Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com.

"I have friends and clients and colleagues who come to me and say, 'Should I hedge? Should I get out ahead of this election?' And I say no," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "If you're under 50 years old, you want to see a little post-election volatility to add specifically to technology."

Gordon backed up his advice with a chart of the ratio between the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 extending back to 1993.