5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stocks set to open higher after three-day drop

The Fearless Girl statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Pfizer sees emergency use filing for Covid-19 vaccine after election

A health worker holds blood samples during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Based on current trial enrollment and the pace of dosing, Pfizer expects to have safety data on its coronavirus vaccine test in the third week of next month. The U.S.-based drugmaker said that once that happens it could then put in for FDA emergency use authorization. Pfizer, which is working with Germany-based BioNTech on a coronavirus vaccine candidate, said previously it expected late-stage trial data in October. The FDA has said it wants at least two months of safety data before considering emergency use of any experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

3. Boeing 737 Max is safe to fly again, says Europe’s aviation regulator

A Boeing 737 MAX jet lands following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington on June 29, 2020. Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Dow stock Boeing, off nearly 50% this year, rose about 4% in premarket trading after Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told Bloomberg on Friday that he's satisfied with the changes the company has made to its troubled 737 Max jet. Ky also said the grounded fleet could return to the region's skies before the end of 2020. The announcement comes even though Boeing is yet to implement a software upgrade that his agency demanded.

4. Amazon launches another sales event; Apple takes iPhone 12 preorders

Shares of Amazon and Apple rose in Friday's premarket, one day after closing lower. Amazon, on the heels of this week's two-day Prime Day event, launched its Holiday Dash sales event, promising "Black Friday-worthy deals" every day, starting Friday. Apple, one of the Dow 30 components, starts taking iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro preorders at 8 a.m. ET. Preorders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max begin Friday, Nov. 6.

5. Dueling town halls provide contrast as some swing-state polls narrow

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 15, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden participates in an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on October 15, 2020, and US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during an NBC News town hall event at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on October 15, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images