Here’s some advice financial advisors offer to new parents

Mike Kemp | Blend Images | Getty Images

Saving for college

Because of ballooning higher education prices, new parents want to start saving as soon as they can for their child's tuition bill, said CFP Amy Richardson, senior manager in the Centralized Planning Group at Charles Schwab in Littleton, Colorado. The earlier an advisor can get a client to do so, the better prepared they'll be. If a parent starts to save $500 a month at their child's birth, they'd have around $190,000 saved when that child reaches 18, assuming an annual return of 6%, Richardson said. But if they don't start this routine until their son or daughter is 10, they'd have just around $60,000 when their child finishes high school. Advisors can help their clients set up a state-sponsored 529 college savings plan, which allows parents to invest money and then withdraw it tax-free, so long as the funds are used for certain education expenses.

But as parents prepare for their children's future, they also need to look out for themselves, Becker said. "There are lots of ways to pay for college: There are loans, grants, scholarships, work-study," said Becker. "There's choosing a less expensive school. "Whereas there's only one way to fund your own retirement: Other than Social Security, you just have to have the resources that you've accumulated," he added. Henry Hoang, a CFP and founder of Bright Wealth Advisors in Irvine, California, said he tells his clients that their children can always take out student loans, "but they will not have an option to take out a retirement loan."

Childcare and health care

If both parents work, they should examine which health insurance plan will cost less to add the child to, Morris said. "Wellness visits are typically free or very low-cost in most health-care plans today," he said, adding that "many of the child's visits in the first couple of years are considered wellness visits."

Life insurance

Talking about a client's death when they're preparing to give birth can be strange but necessary, experts say. "If possible, you should consider life insurance once you decide to have a baby, not after you're pregnant," said Anna Behnam, a financial advisor at Behnam & Associates in Rockville, Maryland. "Your financial advisor should be able to run various calculations to figure out the amount of protection you would need." Many families make the mistake of only getting life insurance for the main earner, experts say. Both parents should be covered. "Stay-at-home parents do work and that would cost a lot to replace," Richardson said.

Criene Images | Twenty20

Advisors should also help their clients put together estate planning documents, including a will and health-care directives, said Michael Hakimi, a CFP at Black Dog Financial Planning in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Others will want to talk about appointing a guardian. "This can also enable you to make decisions around who will take care of your child if something happens to you, and how your assets will be distributed," he said. "If the child is a minor, who will manage their finances until they become an adult?"

Emergency savings